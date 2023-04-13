The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 West Trinity Drive in Clarion.
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony last week, and 22 students were inducted.
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Free Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 23 to 29 with a series of events.
April 13, 2001
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
An open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Clarion County Sorce building near Shippenville in conjunction with National Safety Telecommunicators Week.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
After a long winter, a warm and bird-chirping shot of spring has made its way into the region this week.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the third quarter grading period:
PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…
Oil City TOPS
April 12, 2001
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced that more than $11 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
- From staff reports
-
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Venango County will host its awards and recognition event at the Emerging Technology Center on Howard Street in Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
- From staff reports
-
The Fort Venango Mic and Key Club will host a training session for anyone interested in amateur radio operation on Saturday, April 29.
- From staff reports
-
The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center unveiled its Clean Energy Commonwealth map Tuesday.
The Venango Conservation District, headquartered in Franklin, is committed to quality and sustainable natural resource management.
Franklin Gardeners Association
- From staff reports
-
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Keystone Class of 1969
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the library.
April 11, 2001
- From staff reports
-
A roadway improvement project on Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, is scheduled to start next week.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Velma Grace Peters of Parker. The article was submitted by her family.)
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion International Association will host the 16th annual Cultural Xchange Night in the multipurpose room of Gemmell Student Center at PennWest-Clarion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 93-year-old bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough in Crawford County.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Sugarcreek Borough police are conducting a series of traffic details aimed at aggressive driving through April 23.
- From staff reports
-
The Friends of Oil Creek State Park has announced the group will hold its Chicks-in-the-Sticks event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Egbert Farm day use area of Oil Creek State Park.
- From staff reports
-
Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.
April 10, 2001
An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.
Rocky Grove Class of 1973
Cook Forest State Park will hold an in line spinner tying class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
A Dinner with a Doctor will be held at 4 p.m. April 16 at Wildcat Mansion in Franklin.
