The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring Kelly Lepo, who will talk about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope that was launched in December.
Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.
The following students at Oil City High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The Southern Venango Community Choir will present an Easter cantata titled “One Day” at 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Kennerdell Church of God.
The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 15th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Seneca fire hall.
The Venango County community recycling center will hold an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23.
April 12, 2000
April 11, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad and Oil Creek & Titusville Lines will offer a new train excursion for people who want to photograph its locomotives.
Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.
In the early 1900s, Oil City was a happening place with 22,000 residents — more than twice today’s population.
April 10, 2000
Franklin and Oil City street crews have announced plans to sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area next week.
The Venango County Democratic Party, along with the Venango Clarion Chapter of the NWPA Area Labor Federation, will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to area homes on Easter Sunday.
Community Blood Bank will sponsor a blood drive Thursday at UPMC Northwest.
The United Way’s holiday ham giveaway will take place today.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Franklin High School students are moving forward on their mural project as they print their design for the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin.
A little more than a year after a fire burned down the Log Cabin Restaurant, the popular Seneca business is back.
- Brad Lena
Nearly 100 Sandycreek Elementary School students from kindergarten through sixth grade submitted 67 projects for judging at a school science fair on Thursday.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Sugarcreek Borough Council members approved the purchase of a used dump truck during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.
John and Connie Raybuck of Knox will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
The following students at Christian Life Academy in Seneca were named to the honor roll for the third grading period:
April 8, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-weeks grading period:
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave., Oil City.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eugene Paul Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
April 7, 2000
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The annual community Easter egg hunt in Salem Township, Clarion County, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Salem Community Complex beside the community building.
Fox Street Church of God will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the church at 229 Fox St. in Franklin.
The Celebration Community Ringers Handbell Ensemble will present a spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 South Broad St., Grove City.
