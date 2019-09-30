Venango Catholic holds NHS induction From staff reports 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Venango Catholic High School held a National Honor Society induction ceremony Friday in the chapel at the school. Inducted as new members were Sophia Sobina, Andrew Burda, Luke Barnitz and Colin Deeter. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads ClarionHospital KerleTire SeniorsPg Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesOil City football player's kind act laudedOil City homecoming court announcedPolice investigate reported sexual assaultFranklin woman accused in meth case1 injured in crash involving motorcycle, vehicleCherrytree couple accused of child endangermentCLASSIC CARS: Father dissuades teen from buying 1968 Dodge Coronet ... for a whilePolk, White Haven advocates push toward common goalEnd to commercial flights?Off-duty officer believed he'd been shot before opening fire See more events Upcoming Events Sep 30 Festival Mon, Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30 Dance Mon, Sep 30, 2019 Oct 1 Festival Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 2 Festival Wed, Oct 2, 2019 Oct 2 Dinner Wed, Oct 2, 2019