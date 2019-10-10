Venango Catholic names homecoming court

Venango Catholic High School has named its homecoming court. The students include, from left: Row 1 - Mariah, Colin Deeter, Chase Anderson, Ashley Barletta, Natalia Booth; Row 2 - Paul Singh, Hannah Fedorek, Reza Reese, Lauren Ronchi, Andrew, Anna-Lise Zimoski; Row 3 - Lucas Johnston, Hope Winger and Brady Cicatella. The homecoming dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the high school gymnasium. The theme will be "Black and Gold." The last names for Mariah and Andrew were not provided by the school. (Contributed photo)