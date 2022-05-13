Gabrielle Miller is the valedictorian and Chloe Rudder is the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.

Miller is the daughter of Brad and Dawn Miller of Limestone.

Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project
Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project

Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.

About People

HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…

Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up
Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up

Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…

Richland Grange Hall looks for revitalization
Richland Grange Hall looks for revitalization

RICHLAND TWP. — The 113-year-old Richland Grange is looking to revitalize the organization with new members and a Monday evening visit from Pennsylvania State Grange President Wayne Campbell.

Clarification

The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.