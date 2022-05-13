Gabrielle Miller is the valedictorian and Chloe Rudder is the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
Miller is the daughter of Brad and Dawn Miller of Limestone.
Rockland
May 13, 2000
The Main Street Market in Polk Borough and its owners, Jim and Cathe Miller, were honored Thursday as the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce during an event that marked the chamber’s 109th anniversary.
Scholarship
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that 17 zoning permits have been issued in the township in the last two weeks.
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Gabrielle Miller is the valedictorian and Chloe Rudder is the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
Austin Davis, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, is running as one half of a team with Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor.
Clarion Garden Club
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.
BHS Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Rotary Club are hosting a multiphasic blood screening event from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Clifton and Mary Rizer of Marienville announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christina Rizer, to Jacob Tepke.
UPMC Northwest is among 17 UPMC hospitals across the nation that received an “A” safety grade with The Leapfrog Group for spring 2022, a record number for UPMC.
In connection with Franklin’s 4th of July Week festivities, the Franklin Fine Arts Council is sponsoring a writing contest for youth inspired by this year’s parade theme of “Red, White and YOU.”
The Fertigs Community Center will hold a First Responders Day for kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a pleasant cleanup on Wednesday’s rescheduled SPIFIY Day in Franklin.
May 12, 2000
HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…
The 29th annual Margaret Feldman Competition for Excellence in Writing awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
A new Franklin coffee roastery and cafe is scheduled to open later this month.
Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.
Dr. Scott and Julie Cartwright of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son Zachary Cartwright to Kristen Underbrink, both of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Paul and Edna Malone of Cooperstown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
May 11, 2000
100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…
Oil City Class of 1958
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Barbara McLaughlin of Grove City. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law Sandy McLaughlin.)
The physical re-assessment of Clarion County could begin in the next few weeks.
Washington
May 10, 2000
Applications are now being accepted for the Rotary Youth Exchange program that offers students in western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-24 school year.
RICHLAND TWP. — The 113-year-old Richland Grange is looking to revitalize the organization with new members and a Monday evening visit from Pennsylvania State Grange President Wayne Campbell.
After a two-year hiatus, letter carriers throughout the U.S., including northwestern Pennsylvania, will once again participate in the nation’s largest, single-day food drive — Stamp Out Hunger.
The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., in Franklin.
Students, families and employers gathered last week at Venango Technology Center for a letter of intent signing at the school.
The American Red Cross is offering a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice to anyone who gives blood through May 19.
The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.
May 9, 2000
2 BR, 1 BA house at 108½ W. 5th St. in OC - $550/mo &…
FOR SALE Used refrigerator, 1999 Cadillac Seville, Traile…
Large family yard sale! 37 East 8th Avenue Clarion, 9am -…
Congratulations! Elsie J. Kuhns Mother’s Day Queen for a …
FOUND dog, Brindle & white Pit Bull, found May 7th al…
BUILDING 2& GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING The Keystone Sc…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronald…