According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.
According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.