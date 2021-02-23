HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

Venango County, the state said, reported nine new cases (three confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Knox Legion seeks local veterans' names

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX - American Legion Post 720 in Knox is looking for the names of military veterans from the Keystone School District area - names the post can display for the public to see.

Senior box food program seeks new participants
Community News

Senior box food program seeks new participants

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.