PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.