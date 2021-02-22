Venango County commissioners keep pushing forward with broadband upgrade efforts in the county.

Commissioner Mike Dulaney said the county is waiting for an agreement with an internet provider to be approved by attorneys for the county and provider. The commissioners will reveal who the provider is once the deal is finalized.

Senior box food program seeks new participants
  • From staff reports

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.