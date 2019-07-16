The following deeds have been filed at the Venango County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Cheryle R. Scott Extrx/Est, Flora B. Ray Estate, Cheryle R. Scott, Joseph P. Scott, Terry A. Ray, Jennifer L. Ray, Kevin R. Ray and Elisabeth Rosenberg Ray to Susan R. Williams, Rouseville Borough.
Norman R. Sherman and Burdell N. Sherman to Dean A. Felmlee and Stephanie A. Felmlee, Cranberry Township.
Jodi A. Lindsey and William E. Harris II Estate to William E. Harris III, Sandycreek Township.
Charles F. Crissman III, Margaret L. Bish, Angela J. Crissman to Angela J. Crissman, Clinton Township.
Mark Sevin and Lisa Sevin to Rebecca Fabich and Tammy Birmingham, Rockland Township, $98,500.
Robert A. Bouquin Jr. to Robert E. Murray and Julia I Murray, City of Oil City, $80,000.
Nancy Sherman to Allen T. Dickey and Josephine E. Dickey, Scrubgrass Township, $120,000.
Dennis A. Topping and Teresa A. Tologo to Timothy Harmon and Heather Harmon, Cornplanter Township, $71,130.
Andrew W. Hogg to Daniel C. Marsteller and Felicia A. Marsteller, Victory Township, $182,500.
Joseph A. Daley to Michael G. Winder, Sandycreek Township, $110,000.
Cynthia Griebel and Scott Griebel to David Yell and Clementine Yell, City of Oil City.
Mary Kearns Peterson to Mary Kearns Peterson, Frenchcreek Township.
Family Service and Children's Aid Society of Venango County to Kriss Aquilar, Fortunata Aguilar and Gabriel Aguilar, City of Oil City.
Lois E. Vidnic to Luke R. Eckley and Valerie T. Eckley, Victory Township.
Thomas Forse Admr/Est, Sally A. Weber Estate AKA Sarah A. Weber Estate to Robert E. Weber, John T. Forse, Ellen Forse, Laura Parenti, Jeffrey Forse and Thomas Forse, Clinton Township.
Dixie T. Marvin and Dixie Lee Marvin to James D. Stelter and Cecile M. Stelter, Cherrytree Township, $24,000.
Oil Valley Real Estate Development Partnership AKA Oil Valley Real Estate Partnership to Titusville Area Hospital, City of Oil City, $160,000.
C. William Cook and Adren M. Cook to Matthew D. Cook and Marsha L. Cook, President Township.
Brian S. Weckerly and Diane R. Weckerly to Candia S. Whitford and Glenn P. Renwick, City of Oil City, $22,500.
Frederick M. Cole Jr., Leah L. Cole, Zachary Cole, Tami L. Cole, Ronald Hanwell and Barbara J. Hanwell to Leah K. Sabelli, Rockland Township, $25,000.
Nedra Richards, ADMRDBNCTA/Est, Jack Christopher Kraft, ADMRDBNCTA/Est,, Sheilah Garhart, ADMRDBNCTA/Est, Travis Williams, ADMRDBNCTA/Est, and Marie F. Kraft Estate to Aaron Hagy, City of Oil City, $4,600.
Larry A. Shaffer Sr. and Carol A. Shaffer to Larry A. Shaffer Sr. Tst, Carol A. Shaffer, Tst, Larry A. Shaffer Sr. and Carol A. Shaffer revocable Trust and Shaffer, Larry A. Sr. and Shaffer, Carol A. Revocable Trust, Rockland Township.
Adchoice Farm Credit Aca to John M. Yoder Tst, Carol A. Yoder Tst and Yoder Family Trust, Plum Township, $65,000.
Cranberry 6910 LLC and AG/FO Group, LLC to National Retail Properties Trust, Cranberry Township, $3,506,121.
Robert E. Billingsley Sr. Tst. AKA Robert E. Billingsley Tst., Robert E. Billingsley Declaration of Trust and Billingsley, Robert E. Declaration of Tst to KC Investment Group, LLC, Frenchcreek Township.
Sarah E. Wolf to Rouseville Borough, Rouseville Borough.
Robert Megnin, Est/Est, Volkmer U. Megnin Estate, Anthony J. Schill, Kathryn Heir Montgomery, Robert Montgomery, Benjamin Heir Schill, Stacey Schill, Jay Heir Schill, Lynne Schill, Allison Heir Schill, Clifford Dean to Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klingler, City of Oil City, $20,000.
Paul G. Tidd and Nancy M. Tidd to Scott A. Tidd, Sugarcreek Borough.
Michael R. Hartline and Deborah M. Hartline to William Isenberg, Rockland Township, $45,000.
Joseph C. Ketley, Cristin D. Ketley formerly Cristin D. Leahy to Ryan T. Fennich and Kelly R. Fratus, Cherrytree Township, $215,000.