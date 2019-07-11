The following deeds have been filed at the Venango County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Dawn Ann Botts to Karen S. Latchaw, City of Oil City, $24,000.
Edward J. Hartle and Barbara M. Hartle to Larry Drake III, City of Oil City.
Evelyn M. Foust to Evelyn M. Foust and Billy J. Crawford, Frenchcreek Township.
Marlin D.Gingerich and Sarah M. Gingerich to Joshua J. Stepanian, Barkeyville Borough, $194,000.
Norman C. Middleton, Robert K. Meyer Tst, Revocable Trust Agreement of Robert K. Meyer, Meyer, Robert K. Revocable Trust Agreement of to S. Byron S. Holdings LLC, Rockland Township, $142,000.
Separate Trust of Beverly J. Harsen, Harsen, Beverly J. separate trust of, Harsen Beverly J. Trust to Beverly J. Harsen, City of Oil City.
Richard Eugene Prato and Darlene Prato to Cheryl L. Comstock Co. Tst, Teresa M. Rucci Co. Tst, Richard Eugene Prato and Darlene Prato Irrevocable trust, Prato, Richard Eugene and Prato, Darlene Irrevocable Trust, President Township.
Paul J. Lippert, Amy Lippert, formerly Amy Sue Kowalewski to Stephanie R. Delvecchio and Nicholas Delvecchio, Jackson Township, $269,900.
Daniel P. Flaherty and Ashley E. Flaherty to Valerie Knox, City of Oil City, $45,000.
Debra Sue Clark Co. Extr/est, Diane Lyn Kemick Co. Extr/Est, Lois E. Green Estate to Robert J. Wargo, Frenchcreek Township, $163,000.
Edward E. Sharp to Edward E. Sharp, Jr. and Beverly Sharp, City of Oil City.
Sharon K. McKeown Extrx/Est and George E. Holtz Estate to Sharon K. McKeown, Oil Creek Township.
Carlin A. Almes to James J. Woodworth, Jr., City of Oil City.
James J. Woodworth, Jr. and Northwest Bank, City of Oil City, $80,189.
Bonnie J. McQuiston Admr/Est, Matthew C. McQuiston Estate to Bonnie J. McQuiston, Richland Township.
Marjorie J. Schwab by Atty/Fact, Melissa J. Singleton by Atty/Fact to Gregory George Murrow and Marie Elaine Rouse, City of Oil City.
Daniel P. Dato by Atty/Fact, Gina L. Dols by Atty/Fact to McClaren Family Trust, President Township.
John R. Redfoot, Jr., Amber R. Toth, formerly Amber R. Redfoot and Seth Toth to Jessica L. Gossett, William Gaus and Debra Gaus, Frenchcreek Township, $21,000.
Martin Jones and Jill Jones to Martin Jones, Victory Township.
Oil City Tree of Life Congregation AKA Tree of Life Synagogue to Scenic Rivers YMCA, City of Oil City.
LL & W Limited to Michael J. Lamberson and Julie A. Lamberson, Canal Township.
Michael J. Lamberson to Michael J. Lamberson and Julie A. Lamberson, Canal Township.
Sheila L. Hoffman to Sheila L. Hoffman and Melody L Hoffman, Mineral Township.
Blaine D. Patterson and Harry Laube to Julie A. Patterson, Plum Township.
Mary Lou Buckley and Neil A. Buckley to Douglas A. Buckley and Barbara J. Dignall, Polk Borough.
Julie A. Logue, formerly Julie A. Drain to Matthew D. Drain, City of Franklin.
Yong Jiang, and Mei Lin Dong to Leland K. Swoger and Melissa L. Swoger, Cranberry Township, $133,000.
Glen A. Grube, April A. McKnight, formerly April A. Grube, and Evan McKnight to Melissa M. Paolucci, City of Oil City.
Vickie L. Garfield to Jennifer E. LeFebvre and Rebecca L. Bacon, Cherrytree Township.
Robert W. Laing, Jr. Succ. Tst, Robert W. Laing Sr. and Laverne I. Laing Revoc. Living Trust Agreement, Laing, Robert W. Sr and Laing, Laverne I. Revoc. Living Trust Agreement , Laing, Robert W., Jr. to Marcus P. Laing, City of Franklin.
James J. Moore, Jr. to Christi A. Moore, Scrubgrass Township.
Robert A. Dovin to Delonna L. Smith and Denise L. Smith, Sugarcreek Borough, $30,000.
Leonard E. Felmlee to Luke E. Felmlee, Cranberry Township.
Leonard E. Felmlee to Lucia C. Brown, Cranberry Township.
Allan A. Gingerich Extr/Est, Albert A. Gingerich Estate, Betty A. Miller, Clara A. Byler, Rebecca A. Troyer, Rose A. Byler, Nancy A. Byler, Ida A. Miller, Bill A. Gingerich, Andy A. Gingerich, Daniel A. Gingerich and Mel A. Gingerich to Allan A. Gingerich, David A. Gingerich, Sara A. Hochstetler, Kathryn A. Byler and Noah A. Gingerich, Cranberry Township, $311,000.
Daniel E. Wheeler and Evelyn A. Wheeler to Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klinger, City of Oil City, $1,500.
Henry S. Speerstra and Brandy J. Speerstra to Henry S. Speerstra, Cranberry Township.
David G. Carroll and Jessica L. Carroll to Thomas M. Borger and Karen E. Borger, City of Franklin.
Betty J. Yurkanin to Pamela S. Say, Sugarcreek Borough.
Laura L. Marvin to Laura L. Marvin and Blaine D. Marvin, Jr. Plum Township.
Anna Vivian Waleski Estate and Charles S. Waleski Estr/Est to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of, Clinton Township.
Stanton H. Kirsch to Deborah L. Kugler, Cranberry Township, $34,000.
Tommy L. Petterrolf, Linda K. Coldren, Charles E. Fetterolf to Tommy L. Fetterolf and Charles E. Fetterolf, Canal Township.
Kelly L. Gooden and Kassi Gooden to Shawn P. Jarzenski, City of Franklin, $29,311.
Jason D. Agnello and Brenda M. Agnello to Brady Weaver and Kelly Weaver, City of Oil City, $107,000.
Wesley A. Baum and Jessica L. Baum, formerly Jessica Carr to Michael Sutton and Meghan Head, Emlenton Borough, $60,000.
Tommy J. Urey and Toni R. Urey to Tommy J. Urey, Cherrytree Township.
Richard L. Hosier and Kathleen S. Hosier to Heidi G. Schwegler, Dale A. Schwegler , Holly S. Baughman and Lee Derand Baughman, Frenchcreek Township.
Dawn D. Francic, formerly Dawn D. Vonda and William C. Vonda III to Bradley J. Beightol and Carrie A. Beightol, Sugarcreek Borough, $250,000.