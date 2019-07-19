The following deeds have been filed at the Venango County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Rebecca W. Burgwin and Patrick Kane to C. Wesley McQuiston and Linnece P. McQuiston, President Township, $5,000.
Craig D. Westover and Brenda R. Westover to Miguel A. Marin, City of Franklin, $67,000.
Arthur L. Wentling and Catherine D. Wentling to Dawn Ann Botts, Sandycreek Township, $95,900.
Ella M. Shontz to Tyler C. Gannoe, Oakland Township, $79,500.
Jena L. Mulholland, Jena L. Mulholland Admrx/Est, Richard J. Mulholland Estate to Jack P. Behlmaier and Marianne Mehlmaier, President Township, $125,000.
William H. Otto and Kimberly A. Otto to Lost Sock Laundry, LLC, Pleasantville Borough, $29,000.
Cristi S. Kirkwood and Richard C. Kirkwood to John G. Sabella, Melissa L. Sabella, Timothy E. Sabella and Judy A. Sabella, Plum Township.
Jeremy P. Ostergard and Tammy S. Ostergard to Damian Rudder and Kimsoy Munroe Rudder, Sandycreek Township.
Lee Lincoln Scott III and B. Ann Scott to Lee L. Scott III trust, Bordiga A. Scott and Scott Family Trust, Irwin Township.
Allan L. Shilling and Nancy C. Shilling to Allan L. Shilling Tst, Nancy C. Shilling Tst and Al's Gals Family trust, Frenchcreek Township.
Charles L. Sari to Charles L. Sari and Bettie L. Sari, Sandycreek Township.
Bradley J. Beightol and Carrie A. Beightol to Scott Mook and Maria Mook, Sugarcreek Borough.
Robert C. Cline to Tyler T. Clark, Sandycreek Township.
David K. Kulling and Gail L. Kulling to Easter Seal of Western and Central Pa., Cranberry Township, $116,100.
Mark Pentarek Admire/Est and Matthew G. Pentarek Estate to Michael T. Pentarek, Sugarcreek Borough.
Veining County Older Adult Services GIN/Est, Carol Ann Hart Estate by GIN to Steven C. Martin II, Cooperstown Borough, $25,000.
Letitia G. McClintock CO. Extra/Est, Melinda A. Rhodes CO Extra/Est, Arthur Eugene Hale Estate AKA Arthur E. Hale Estate to Cynthia F. Soppier, President Township.
Richard T. Catanzaro and Judith T. Catanzaro to Jennies T. Moorage, Rockland Township.
Chad Wooded and Carry Wooded to Roy E. Eking, Jr. and Christina Eking, Sandycreek Township.