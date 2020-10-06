The following deeds have been filed at the Venango County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Victor M. Negron Jr. and Kelly N. Negron to Victor M. Negron Jr., Emlenton Borough.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following deeds have been filed at the Venango County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Victor M. Negron Jr. and Kelly N. Negron to Victor M. Negron Jr., Emlenton Borough.