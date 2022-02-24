Venango County program provides help to renters

Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.
The the program offers rental and utility assistance for eligible households to help residents avoid eviction or loss of utility service.
Valley Grove School Board members discussed at their meeting Tuesday what to do with $11,000 the high school baseball team raised for a trip down South that the team had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.
Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.
Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.