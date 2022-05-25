Venango County Human Services will hold an Intergenerational Resource Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Cranberry Mall.

There will be tables with displays of resources available for people needing help from county departments such as Older Adult Services, Children and Youth Services, Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities and Substance Use Disorder.

Is bigfoot really out there?
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.

Seminar on ticks scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.

Clarion hospital offers EMT class

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.

Clarion commencement speaker announced
  • From staff reports

John Martin, a 1999 graduate Clarion Area High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the high school auditorium.

WEDDING: O'Reilly/Guth
Colleen O’Reilly, of College Station, Texas, daughter of the late Lynn O’Reilly, and Pat O’Reilly of Mardella Springs, Maryland, and Eric Guth, of College Station, Texas, son of Chris and Sharon Guth of Clarion, were married April 22, at Pecan Springs Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Events Hub
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

What a Character!
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre opened its doors last weekend to princesses, knights and superheroes during its “What a Character!” event.