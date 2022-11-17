Dairy princess 'milked' campaign

Venango County Dairy Princess Kaylee Knapp (far right) recently donated $250 to the Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry of Oil City. Pictured are (from left) Joyce Frenz, Nancy Wigren, Yvonne Paranick and Sandra Jones, who are all affiliated with the ministry.

 Contributed photo

Back in June, Venango County Dairy Princess Kaylee Knapp asked the community for its help with her “You’ve Been Milked” campaign, which raises money for Fill A Glass with Hope.

Knapp, who is a senior at Rocky Grove High School, said she was inspired by the “You’ve Been Flocked,” movement in which plastic flamingos are put in someone’s yard and the property owner has to pay a small fee to have them removed.

