Venango machines tested

Venango County elections director Sabrina Backer prints a report of the number of ballots cast during a public test of voting machines Friday morning while Jane Richey looks on. The voting machine was then reset to be used Tuesday at the polls. (By Kara O'Neil)
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's general election.
County commissioners Mike Dulaney and Albert Abramovic, elections director Sabrina Backer, voter registrar Melanie Bailey, elections coordinator Jamie Kirkwood, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and Jane Richey participated in the testing.