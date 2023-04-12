PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.