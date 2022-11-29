Venango Museum Christmas tree display is open

The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry’s Christmas tree display is now open.

The display will remain open until Dec. 31 during the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the museum on Seneca Street in Oil City.

Community News

Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.

Relay for Life team to raise funds
Relay for Life team to raise funds

  • From staff reports

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

  • From staff reports

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.