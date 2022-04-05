After being closed for the winter, The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry is opening for the season today with a new exhibit, “Our Pennzoil Story.”
This exhibit is an addition to the permanent exhibit, “Oil: Black Magic or Black Gold.”
This exhibit is an addition to the permanent exhibit, “Oil: Black Magic or Black Gold.”
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.
Clarion New Hope Church is hosting an “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the church, located at 15952 Route 322, Clarion.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at the center, located at 4887 Camp Coffman Road. The event is for children ages 1 to 12 years old.
The Venango Campus Veterans Club will hold “Dogs for Dogs,” a charitable event to benefit the Venango County Humane Society, on Thursday, April 21.
CLARION TWP. — The Clarion-Limestone Band Association can toot its own horn after its annual Vendor Fair and Artisan Show on Saturday.
April 5, 2000
A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.
A $4.4 million resurfacing project along Route 208 in Venango County is scheduled to begin later this month.
Many people might have been wondering when the Christmas tree that has been in Oil City’s Towne Square since November was going to come down. On Monday, it happened.
Food costs are taking a bite out of the budget at the Clarion County Jail, which prepares about 600 inmate meals daily at annual cost of $175,000.
Venango County Democrats
April 4, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, co-introduced a bipartisan bill to incentivize private companies that have resources to fund research to partner with academic or nonprofit research institutions on neurological and mental health research.
The 55th Good Friday Laymen’s Service will be held Friday, April 15, in Oil City.
April 3, 2000
The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
A new hair salon has opened in Cranberry.
April 1, 2000
Second Presbyterian Singles — The April 5 and April 19 meetings of Second Presbyterian Singles have been canceled.
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Seniors driving class
Friends of Drake Well will hold a fundraising event Wednesday, May 18.
PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has announced the allocation of $2.1 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water infrastructure projects in northwest Pennsylvania.
Venango GOP will host Spirit of Lincoln Dinner
March 31, 2000
Oil City Class of 1952
The Oil City Police Department is asking residents and business owners in the city to help the department solve crimes by sharing information about outdoor security cameras on their property with the department.
CLARION — Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it will expand into both Mercer and Butler counties.
WASHINGTON — Cindy Chung, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, has been appointed vice chair on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s advisory panel.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period, for the most part, is fewer than one.
Venango County has been awarded nearly $90,000 that can be distributed to agencies and organizations that provide food and shelter programs.
WINNER — Miranda Gardner, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, won an essay contest sponsored by American Legion Post 476. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools. This year’s theme was “What Does the 19th Amendment Mean to Me?” G…
Christian Life Academy of Seneca hosted the Association of Christian Schools International regional spelling bee on Monday for students in fifth through eighth grades.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard George Herron, formerly of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.
