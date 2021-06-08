Venango PA Senior Corps conducts Wolf Run study

Members of the Venango PA Senior Environmental Corps did a stream study on Wolf Run near Cooperstown recently. Peter Fitzpatrick and John Kolojejchick, from left, consult a chart to correctly identify one of the many macro invertebrates found in the stream. At right, Charles Stevenson and Joe Brown search through the stream water to count and name species to determine the health of Wolf Run. The group gathered enough different macro invertebrates, including mayflies, caddisflies, and stoneflies, to conclude that the stream is a good quality one. For more information on the work of the VPaSEC, people may call (814) 676-6435.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

'Around the World' at VC prom

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.

Hasson worked in oil, banking businesses

William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.