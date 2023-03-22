The Venango County Patriots Project will meet at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Those wanting to eat breakfast should arrive at 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.

Community News

Marienville ranger station closed Friday

  • From staff reports

MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Vocalist Levels to perform in Foxburg
Community News

Vocalist Levels to perform in Foxburg

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.

Clarion Chamber plans March 29 job fair
Community News

Clarion Chamber plans March 29 job fair

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.

Clarion Forest VNA to hold volunteer training
Community News

Clarion Forest VNA to hold volunteer training

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.

Analysis underway for Allegheny Forest project
Community News

Analysis underway for Allegheny Forest project

Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.