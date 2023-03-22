The Venango County Patriots Project will meet at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Those wanting to eat breakfast should arrive at 8 a.m.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 5:02 am
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event at five of its classroom locations from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
Franklin School Board members heard a report at their work session Monday about a threat assessment simulation training attended by three district employees.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation by Bruce Howard on his optical program to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A local business is stepping in to help fill a void and starting to sell fabric by the yard.
The annual Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball that features an evening of English Country dancing, will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Oil City Knights of Columbus hall.
The sixth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown in Clarion County.
MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.
Seneca Lanes has teamed up with KidsBowlFree.com to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day the business is open in April through October as a way to give back to the community.
The sand works, located south of Kennerdell, began operations in 1890 crushing rocks into sand.
Monday, March 20
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
PennDOT is searching for volunteers to participate in the department’s Northwest Region Adopt-A-Highway program that involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
HARRISBURG — More than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for various purposes in Clarion County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the replacement of the Birch Road Bridge (Route 2001) in Redbank Township will begin April 17.
UPMC Northwest in Seneca will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Hillman Cancer Center.
Forest County commissioners approved a county solar ordinance and discussed the ongoing ambulance service situation in the county during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
The Harrisville Community Band, in its 58th year, will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 7, at the Harrisville fire hall on East Mercer St.
The Women’s Recovery Center is providing a women’s recovery support group gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A couple of special guests attended the Venango County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Registration is now open for the annual Clarion Rotary community auction at clarion rotary.com
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has been granted the status of candidate for accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
