Venango Region Catholic School sets registration

Venango Region Catholic School will hold preschool and kindergarten registration for unregistered families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen School, 214 Reed St., Oil City.
Registration also will be available Wednesday, Aug. 12.
