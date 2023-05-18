The Venango Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

The program includes music from Franz Liszt, Ottorino Respighi, Louis Herold, Nicholas Rimsky-Korsakov, Richard Rogers and Amilcare Ponchielli.

WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …

Franklin High School jazz festival set Tuesday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.

Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.

Keystone budget with tax increase gets OK

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — The Keystone School Board on Monday evening adopted a balanced preliminary budget of $18,342,712 for the 2023-24 school year. The preliminary budget calls for a 3-mill real estate tax increase.

Franklin gets $20,000 grant for dual enrollment program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.