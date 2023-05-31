Venango Technology Center will hold its annual awarding of certificates ceremony on Thursday.
The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. Both will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook and YouTube websites.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango Technology Center will hold its annual awarding of certificates ceremony on Thursday.
The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. Both will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook and YouTube websites.
Oil City TOPS
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation about the New Bethlehem area’s coal mining and coke production heritage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the History Center.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Dean’s list
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
May 31, 2001
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.
AAA East Central and the Venango County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an event Thursday in Franklin to replace peeling Pennsylvania license plates for free.
Jesus Is Life Ministry, located off Route 417 just north of Franklin, will hold its annual B.I.B.L.E. Camp for school-aged children July 25-29.
Venango Technology Center will hold its annual awarding of certificates ceremony on Thursday.
Dean's list
May 30, 2001
Warm weather and the excitement of outboard boats hitting top speeds on Justus Lake made it a great weekend to take in the Two Mile Run Regatta on Memorial Day weekend.
Dozens of kayaks floated down Redbank Creek from Summerville to Hawthorn on Saturday for the sixth annual Kayak and Canoe Poker Run.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.
In observance of Memorial Day, the newspaper will not publish an edition on Monday and all of the newspaper’s offices will be closed.
Mike and Carol Gavin of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Brandon Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cemetery chapel. The meeting is open to all lot owners.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits, at 17 Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Monday to accommodate renovations. The store is expected to reopen during summer.
“What can you do in 24 hours?” asked Nicholas Hess, producer of Red Eye Theatre at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Here is the Oil City street sweeping schedule for the coming week:
The Oil City YWCA is hosting the Oil City area’s annual summer playground program that will run from June 12 to July 14.
Bridge Buddies
Graduation
Farmington/North Clarion alumni dinner
May 26, 2001
The following is a list of veterans from Venango, Clarion and Forest counties who have passed away since Memorial Day 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has opened all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season.
At their meeting, the Oil City Council heard an update on several matters, including Milan Adamovsky’s buildings and the countywide fire study that is underway.
Last Memorial Day weekend, the hope was an inaugural bicycle race through the Oil Region would be such a success that the event would grow with each successive year.
Terry and Mary Susan Moore, of Lucinda, are celebrating their 55-year anniversary today.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.
ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…
Oil City Class of 1983
Summer Fest will return to Clarion spanning over three weekends: June 1-3, July 6-8 and Aug. 4-7.
Garbage pickup in Oil City will be delayed a day next week due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Patriots Project to meet Saturday
Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Edward M. Lohse, 61, vicar general of the Diocese of Erie and pastor of St. Julia Parish, Erie, as the fifth bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo, Michigan.