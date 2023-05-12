The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.