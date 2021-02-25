Venango United Way to distribute 1,400 Easter meals

The United Way of Venango County will provide 1,400 households in the county with items to prepare an Easter dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Rocky Grove fire hall at 29 Shuffstall St.
The distribution will be open to Venango County residents who are in need with a limit of one dinner per household. Participants will be required to provide proof of residency.
Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman, tied for third.
PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
CLARION - The impact of Pennsylvania's voting reform act is still being felt in Clarion County, and county elections director Cindy Callihan said Tuesday "normal activities in the election office don't exist anymore."
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for state residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.