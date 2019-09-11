Veterans and their families may attend a VBA claims clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Venango VA Clinic, 464 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin.
The event will be hosted by the Venango VA Clinic and Pittsburgh Veterans Benefits Administration.
