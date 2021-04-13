Veterans club donates to humane society

- From staff reports
-
April 13, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Former area residents James and Virginia Blum of Greer, South Carolina, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will hold its annual spring open house featuring an art exhibit and presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Seven TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
The Junior Schubert Club of Oil City concluded its 108th season with a performance program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Speth seeks reelection to Sugarcreek post
- From staff reports
-
Blood drive
- From staff reports
-
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.
- From staff reports
-
Galaxy Federal Credit Union at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin will hold its 14th annual shred event next week.
- From staff reports
-
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Oil City and Cranberry elementary schools participated in a STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.
- From staff reports
-
MEADVILLE - Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new senior housing project in Meadville.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
There were a couple of common sentiments shared among attendees at Oil City's 150th anniversary celebration at Justus Park on Sunday - a strong sense of community and an appreciation of where the city has been in its rich history and the possibilities moving forward.
- From staff reports
-
April 12, 1999
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
- From staff reports
-
April 10, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.
- From staff reports
-
City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:
- From staff reports
-
Coffee Breaks to resume
- From staff reports
-
Woman seeks seat on OC Council
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
- From staff reports
-
The community garden at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City has boxes available for planting.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City 150 celebration will be held in Justus Park, rain or shine, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
On Friday, the UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall opened as the regional clinic to serve people from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
ORAS series
- From staff reports
-
Even as administrators and pastors in the Diocese of Erie follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to maintain significant protocols, the Most Rev. Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, is looking to the future. In recent weeks, he has asked Deacon Steve Washek, exe…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - After a two-year absence, the licensed practical nursing program will return to the campus of the Clarion County Career Center.
- From staff reports
-
Ballot questions will be topic of meeting
- From staff reports
-
CARD SHOWER - Bonnie B. Ellis will be turning 76 on April 22. Cards can be sent to 908 Innis St., Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
April 9, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Monday is the deadline for local police, fire and emergency services agencies to submit information for the newspapers annual Save, Serve & Protect section.
- From staff reports
-
Plans are in the works for a Memorial Day parade in Franklin and organizers are looking for groups to participate.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the purchase of an additional utility truck during their meeting on Thursday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Brush fire erupts near Two Mile
-
Oil City man's corner concerts are music to people's ears
-
Hicks, Alcorn both retire
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Fire continues to burn in Allegheny National Forest
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Lifelong resident has seen it all in his hometown
-
County names new warden
-
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Accepting applications for a Seasonal Rest Area Attendant…
CEMETERY Lots - 4 adjoining lots in Sunset Hill Memorial …
Franklin - 825 Liberty St (garage in back). Fri & Sat…
Homan Roofing is looking for roofers - Stating at $14/hou…
Lawn care/mowing in Venango co. area. Call Stephen at 814…
CONGRATULATIONS EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS! Zackary …
Congratulations Todd Horner of Oil City winner of our Eas…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
-
Man dies in house fire in Clarion County
-
Franklin man accused of leading police on chase
-
Fire in Oil City
-
Brush fire in Seneca
-
Paint Township crash
-
Woman facing DUI endangerment charges
-
2 injured in I-80 rollover crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
-
Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence
-
Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
-
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
-
Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican
-
Pentagon to better screen recruits for extremist behavior
-
Man shot by Minnesota officer in traffic stop crashes, dies
-
Federal low-income housing grant doubles in size this year
-
Ukraine, Turkey leaders meet in Istanbul
-
Truck seized over 'munitions of war,' 5 forgotten bullets