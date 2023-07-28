Kyla Parkinson of Victorian City Art and Frame said her goal in opening a second location in Oil City is primarily to “help the artists already here” by focusing on selling all the supplies needed for framing art in addition to providing custom framing services. The second location in the Trax Building on Seneca Street opened during the Oil Heritage Festival.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.