Victorian City Art and Frame OC

Kyla Parkinson of Victorian City Art and Frame said her goal in opening a second location in Oil City is primarily to “help the artists already here” by focusing on selling all the supplies needed for framing art in addition to providing custom framing services. The second location in the Trax Building on Seneca Street opened during the Oil Heritage Festival.

 By Kara O’Neil

Franklin business Victorian City Art and Frame has opened a second location in Oil City to serve the artist community there.

Kyla Parkinson of Victorian Art and Frame said her goal at the new site on Seneca Street in Oil City is primarily to “help the artists already here” by focusing on selling all the supplies needed for framing art in addition to providing custom framing services.

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville
PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall
WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.

Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.