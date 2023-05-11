A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Featured artists will include Cochren & Co., Hannah Kerr and A Day Awaits.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Featured artists will include Cochren & Co., Hannah Kerr and A Day Awaits.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
A men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heckathorn United Methodist Church at 369 Heckathorn Church Road in Seneca.
The Margaret Feldman Foundation awarded this year’s prizes for excellence in writing Tuesday evening.
May 11, 2001
Letter carriers in the region will participate Saturday in the nation’s largest single-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger.
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday morning made for much better weather for Franklin’s annual SPiFIY Day, rescheduled from an overcast and slightly snowy Wednesday last week.
Clarion County Garden Club
Dean’s list
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
CLARION — The East Brady Tunnel project is entering part B of the project’s third phase.
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department is a beneficiary of a tribute to volunteer fire departments that Straub Brewery recently launched statewide.
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.
Five winners have been announced for the Clarion Free Library’s poetry contest in April.
May 10, 2001
Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.
Ellabay Perry is the valedictorian and Lucas Blum is the salutatorian of the Cranberry Area High School Class of 2023.
Oil City TOPS
Scheduling updates involving musical performances have been announced for the July 8 Redbank Valley High School “reunion of a lifetime” at Redbank Valley Municipal Park (Alcola Park).
The Clarion YMCA and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 will host the Innovation Playground, a family-friendly hands-on learning educational event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the YMCA.
LEEPER — Farmington Township will not be a part of the Clarion County Public Safety Authority. Instead the township supervisors opted to join The Forest Area Authority.
Pennsylvania Western University — Clarion celebrated the academic achievements of more than 600 graduates during morning and afternoon ceremonies Saturday.
LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.
Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events June 10 and 11 that will depict life during the French & Indian War.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club celebrated National Music Week with a dinner program Monday evening at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse.
May 9, 2001
The Union High School baccalaureate service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Sligo United Methodist Church.
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will implement a shared ride fare increase in Venango County beginning July 1.
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Northwest, invites small community committees and/or organizations to apply for a mini-grant to hold a National Night Out event in their respective neighborhoods.
A team from North Clarion High School won an award at the VEX Worlds robotics championships in Texas last month.
Ellabay Perry is the valedictorian and Lucas Blum is the salutatorian of the Cranberry Area High School Class of 2023.
May 8, 2001
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Union High School has announced Neil C. Scott, a 2009 graduate from the school, as its 2023 commencement speaker.
CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.