Victory Township honors couple

The Victory Township municipal building was renamed Gibbs Hall in honor of Rose and the late Gene Gibbs.

The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.

Gene Gibbs, now deceased, was responsible for building the covered bridge over Victory Run along Fisherman’s Cove Road. He organized the labor with help from VisionQuest and he acquired the funding for the project.

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28.

  • From staff reports

The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.

70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353.

What is Agent Orange?

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.

HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in various leadership roles.

Cranberry robotics team gains knowledge at Matric

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student writer

Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.

Agricultural store open in Clarion Mall
Agricultural store open in Clarion Mall

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.

Vaccine clinic set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.

Club Notes

Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.

Tornado confirmed in Jefferson County

  • From staff reports

Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.