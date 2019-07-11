CLARION - A vigil in Clarion on Friday night will join a worldwide effort that same evening that will call for an end to human detention centers.
The local vigil, to be held from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library, is co-sponsored by the Progressive Faith Coalition, Protect Environment and Children Everywhere and Indivisible We Rise.
According to a news release from Indivisible We Rise, people will join through poetry, speeches and music during the vigil - Lights for Liberty - to protest "inhumane conditions currently faced by refugees at the detention camps."
At 9 p.m., the release said, participants will light candles in a silent vigil "for all those children and families being held to bring light to the darkness of their suffering."
Organizers suggest attendees take lawn chairs and candles.