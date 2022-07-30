Vintage tractors always provide something to talk about

HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
There was his little 1975 John Deere 140; also a 1954 “crawler,” which will be his in two more payments.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.