Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.