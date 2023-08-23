Virtual meeting for OC design guide set next week

The Oil City Main Street Program is inviting the public to attend the final meeting regarding the Oil City Design Guide at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The purpose of the guide is to provide voluntary guidance for property owners, tenants, contractors, design professionals, tradespeople, local government officials and community organizations to promote and ensure the integrity of the historic districts and buildings in Oil City for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

Community News

Franklin looking at options to fund a preschool program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.

Community News

Project done, Farmington road reopens

  • From staff reports

The box culvert replacement for the Tylersburg Bridge on Route 4004 (Sunny Road) in Farmington Township, Clarion County, has been completed ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open.

Community News

Overdose awareness vigil scheduled

  • From staff reports

UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Community News

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up

  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.