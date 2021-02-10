Virtual Transit Concert will be held Friday

Virtual Transit Concert will be held Friday

The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert with Acoustic Earle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The concert is one of several that the Arts Council's programming committee converted from live events to virtual in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

State reports data server issues

  • From staff reports

According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…

Community News

Pitt-Titusville nursing program recognized

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.

+3
Tri-county reports 19 new cases
Community News

Tri-county reports 19 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Community News

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.

Community News

Clarion, Venango report more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres - Carlin Almes and Sis Enos drew the winning ticket numbers for the recent raffle held at the Belles Lettres Club.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.

Community News

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Community News

BHS vaccine clinics

  • From staff reports

BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:

Community News

Tri-county adds 43 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.