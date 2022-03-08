VNA Clarion

The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.

Hospice volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients’ families, provide clerical support in the Hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families, and assist with Hospice community events and bereavement programs.

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Fetterman campaign draws national attention
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.

Power outages hit region
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.

Forest County road remains closed

  • From staff reports

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

'Read Across Franklin' scheduled Saturday
  • From staff reports

The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.

Emlenton food pantry set March 10

  • From staff reports

Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Chapel on the Hill.

Getting it right

The Artist’s Attic, located in the Venango County Co-op at the Cranberry Mall, will remain open when the store opens its primary retail site later this year in Oil City.