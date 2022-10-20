The Venango Technology Center will host an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Prospective and current students and their families are invited to visit the 15 different program areas at the school, which include Allied Health Occupations, Automotive Technology, Auto Body Repair Technology, Building Construction Technology, Computer Aided Drafting & Design, Computer Information Systems, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Electronics Technology, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning, Machine Tool Technology, Heavy Equipment Repair Technology, Protective Services, Natural Resources, and Welding Technology.