Area farmers and other volunteers are heading back to Iowa to help with cleanup following the devastating flooding that began in early March and was repeated several times throughout the spring.
"Some people have not been able to get back in their homes since early March," said J.R. Byers, organizer of the relief trip.
The group plans return to Sydney, Iowa, where they delivered supplies in the spring. The trip is planned for Aug. 5-11.
"It will be dirty work," Byers said.
"We need people who can operate heavy equipment, repair farm machinery and are willing to help with rehabbing the first floors of homes. You don't need special skills; if you are willing to help, you are welcome," he said.
Byers is not new to this process. In 2017, he helped organize a group to take supplies and hay to ranchers in western Kansas following devastating wildfires. A few months later a crew returned to Ashland, Kansas, to help ranchers rebuild fences and repair homes.
Volunteers will work alongside farmers from the Sydney area. The farmers have not been able to plant their fields and the crop from 2018 stored in bins was destroyed by the floodwaters.
To volunteer to help or for more information about the trip, people may call (814) 465-6128.