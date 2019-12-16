CLARION - On a cold, wet, Saturday afternoon about 200 volunteers met at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception cemeteries to place wreaths on the graves of 130 veterans.

"Right now across the country groups have gathered to commemorate this day, National Wreaths Across America Day," said Noreen Shirey, the Clarion Coordinator for Wreaths Across America. "We are united to remember, honor and teach."

0
0
0
0
0