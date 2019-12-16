Richard Weaver, the father of Rick Weaver, speaks during the Wreaths Across America services Saturday at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception cemeteries. Rick Weaver was killed during the attack on the U.S.S. Stark on May 17, 1987, when an Iraqi jet aircraft fired missiles at the American frigate. Thirty-seven United States Navy personnel were killed and 21 were injured. (By Randy Bartley)
Nicholas Schill, a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, salutes the U.S. flag prior to laying a wreath on behalf of U.S. Army soldiers during the Wreaths Across America services at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception cemeteries Saturday. The Clarion High School graduate will be stationed in Italy. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - On a cold, wet, Saturday afternoon about 200 volunteers met at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception cemeteries to place wreaths on the graves of 130 veterans.
"Right now across the country groups have gathered to commemorate this day, National Wreaths Across America Day," said Noreen Shirey, the Clarion Coordinator for Wreaths Across America. "We are united to remember, honor and teach."