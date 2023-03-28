Volunteers are needed to help create wildlife habitat at Tionesta Lake for Saturday with the Ruffed Grouse Society. No special skills are needed.

Anyone interested should contact Jed Hamberger at jedhamberger@gmail.com so the staff knows which type of and how many tools to bring.

PennDOT resurfacing project scheduled to begin
PennDOT resurfacing project scheduled to begin

  • From staff reports

A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Schubert Club Program scheduled
Schubert Club Program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.

Starr Cemetery meeting scheduled

Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah.  All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.

Erie Philharmonic to perform in OC

  • From staff reports

The Erie Philharmonic will return to Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to perform a public concert at the Venango Museum. The concert will feature a string quartet.

About People
About People

RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.