A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.