CLARION - The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled Oct. 5 at the Clarion County Courthouse.
Nearly 200 people from the Clarion area are expected at this year's event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION - The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled Oct. 5 at the Clarion County Courthouse.
Nearly 200 people from the Clarion area are expected at this year's event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.