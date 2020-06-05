Walkway work on Oil Creek bridge

Aaron Nagy of AA Nagy Excavating and Construction of Oil City points out reconstruction work that his company did on the pedestrian walkway that runs alongside the railroad bridge across Oil Creek. Railing repairs and wood plank replacements were recently completed on the city-owned walkway. Funding for the project came from the City of Oil City, Oil Region Alliance and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The walkway is part of the Oil City bike trail as well as the Pittsburgh-to-Erie trail. Trying out the refurbished walkway were (from left) John Phillips, CEO of the Oil Region Alliance; Mayor Bill Moon; Kim Harris, outdoor recreation project manager for the Oil Region Alliance; and Kelly Amos, director of the city's community development department. (By Judith O. Etzel)