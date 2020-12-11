CLARION - The COVID-19 virus has infiltrated the Clarion County jail.
Jail warden Jeff Hornberger said Thursday 14 inmates had been tested for the virus in November.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Cranberry Township expects to soon begin moving ahead with a demolition project funded by the 2020 Community Development Block Grants.
HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than 327,000 Pennsylvanians will gain access to high-speed internet service through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.
KNOX - Keystone School District will remain in remote learning mode until at least Jan. 4.
The Clarion County Libraries are moving to curbside only service until further notice.
TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.
The monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday utilizing a call-in only format.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, on Thursday co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would extend the deadline to spend COVID-19 relief funds to Dec, 31, 2021.
Venango County Toys for Tots will hold its annual toy distribution Saturday at the Oil City VFW.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."
The Oil City Arts Council will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Transit Fine Arts Gallery with a meet-the-artist event Saturday.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS - Melissa Schiffer was the best loser in TOPS and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 2 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
The United Way of Venango County will offer the use of learning hubs to any student in the county who needs assistance with school assignments, the agency said in a news release.
Valley Grove School District will remain in the fully remote learning model through Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a gradual return of students being planned for January.
SHIPPENVILLE - Clarion County is using part of its $3 million federal CARES Act grant to improve the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system in the county and renovate the former Sorce building.
Plans to build a multi-generational public park along Second Avenue in Clarion Borough received a financial boost Tuesday when state approval was given to a combination donation and tax credit effort.
Two dozen first responders representing various local agencies met Monday evening at Walmart in Cranberry to shop for items on the wish lists of 39 local children as part of year's Shop With a Hero program.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub has moved from guarded to elevated risk posture, which imposes some additional restrictions on campus to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday awarded liquid fuels aid for 2021 projects in the county.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo announced Tuesday it will receive aid from the Pennsylvania National Guard to help deal with its spike COVID-19 cases.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Barbara McCormick of Cooperstown. The article was submitted by her family.
Dean's list
Clarion University Venango Alumni Chapter - Members of the Venango Alumni Chapter for Clarion University participated in the Adopt-a-Family program offered by Community Services of Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
CLARION - The sounds of the Salvation Army bells in Clarion may not be heard as much this Christmas season.
Three new recreation opportunities in the region are a little richer thanks to the Get on the Trail business plan contest.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …
An additional $1,890 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $48,886.35.
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
Found prescription wire rim eye glasses while shoveling o…
Polk Boro has approved their 2021 Budget. A copy is avail…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …