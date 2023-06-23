Pennsylvania American Water has recognized its Clarion team for 18 years without a safety incident.
The water company’s Clarion team was also recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water with a Director’s Award for achieving 15 years of continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system performance.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.
The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.