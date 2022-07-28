WEDDING: Creighton/Wilkins

Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The bride is the daughter of Roger and Kathryn Wilkins of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is currently enrolled in a graduate program at Campbell University in Public Health and Science to become a Physician Assistant.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.