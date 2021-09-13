WEDDING: Gravatt-Way

Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
The double-ring ceremony was officiated by Barbra Brown.
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 5:27 am
Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
The double-ring ceremony was officiated by Barbra Brown.
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …
Randall and Cynthia Busch of Henry’s Bend celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sept. 13, 1999
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike today, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
Baughman
Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
The Clarion County Historical Society’s Sutton-Ditz Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The museum will close for winter on Nov. 18.
Sept. 11, 1999
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday said his office has been receiving phone calls from parents since the state-issued order of face masks in schools was issued Aug. 31.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …
The ninth annual Fighter’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Samuel and Frances Polito of Franklin will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Barrow Card Party — The Barrow Card Party was held Sept. 8 with Patti Fryman, Sherry Kukla and Marilyn Ham as winners in bridge.
Keystone Class of 1961
Leia Marie Byham, daughter of Tessa and Jon Byham of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Sept. 10, 1999
Cranberry Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Eric Heil said multiple construction projects, totaling $1,865,900, were reported over the past month.
A variety of matters came up at Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, including an update from City Manager Mark Schroyer on paving the city began last week.
Champagne Rain will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Oil City’s Town Square.
The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Oil City is collecting items from residents and businesses to be put in the sesquicentennial time capsule.
Sept. 9, 1999
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1962
GOP Motorcycle Ride
A lack of a normal Applefest in 2020 was a “gut punch” to the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s finances.
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.
Sept. 8, 1999
Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
