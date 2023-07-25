WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…
The Northwest Commission, United Way of Venango County and Oil Region Alliance are partnering with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to engage the community in discussions about broadband access and availability.