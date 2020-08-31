WEDDING: Slye-Houk

Jeremy Lee Houk, Krystle Renee Slye

Krystle Renee Slye and Jeremy Lee Houk exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Five Fillies Farm, New Wilmington.

The double-ring ceremony was officiated by Corinda Houk, aunt of the groom.

